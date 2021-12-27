Innovid (NYSE:CTV) Now Covered by BMO Capital Markets

Equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Innovid (NYSE:CTV) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Innovid in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:CTV opened at $6.98 on Monday. Innovid has a 1-year low of $6.20 and a 1-year high of $10.36.

Innovid Inc provides independent connected TV advertising delivery and measurement platform. Innovid Inc, formerly known as ION Acquisition Corp 2, is based in NEW YORK.

