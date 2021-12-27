Insider Selling: HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) COO Sells 1,626 Shares of Stock

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) COO Hunter Westbrook sold 1,626 shares of HomeTrust Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $50,406.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Hunter Westbrook also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 10th, Hunter Westbrook sold 600 shares of HomeTrust Bancshares stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.45, for a total transaction of $18,270.00.

On Monday, December 13th, Hunter Westbrook sold 4,576 shares of HomeTrust Bancshares stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.45, for a total transaction of $139,339.20.

On Tuesday, November 23rd, Hunter Westbrook sold 6,225 shares of HomeTrust Bancshares stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.80, for a total transaction of $197,955.00.

Shares of NASDAQ HTBI traded up $0.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $31.12. 21,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,935. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.43. HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.63 and a twelve month high of $32.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $507.75 million, a P/E ratio of 24.90 and a beta of 0.63.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.18. HomeTrust Bancshares had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The business had revenue of $38.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.60 million. Equities analysts anticipate that HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a boost from HomeTrust Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. HomeTrust Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 29.03%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet raised shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in HomeTrust Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $116,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 5.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 94.5% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 13,790 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 36.2% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 15,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 4,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in HomeTrust Bancshares in the second quarter valued at $443,000. 60.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HomeTrust Bancshares Company Profile

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit accounts for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations for HomeTrust Bank. It involves in attracting deposits, including savings money market, demand accounts, and certificates of deposit from the general public.

