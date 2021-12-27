Insider Selling: IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ:IMRA) Major Shareholder Sells 85,123 Shares of Stock

IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ:IMRA) major shareholder Enterprise Associates 14 New sold 85,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.26, for a total value of $192,377.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Enterprise Associates 14 New also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 22nd, Enterprise Associates 14 New sold 20,109 shares of IMARA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total value of $46,652.88.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Enterprise Associates 14 New sold 28,817 shares of IMARA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.28, for a total value of $65,702.76.

On Monday, December 13th, Enterprise Associates 14 New sold 17,501 shares of IMARA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.83, for a total value of $49,527.83.

On Thursday, December 9th, Enterprise Associates 14 New sold 5,666 shares of IMARA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.95, for a total value of $16,714.70.

IMRA traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.45. 201,161 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 170,658. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.38 million, a P/E ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 3.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.82. IMARA Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.14 and a 52-week high of $24.10.

IMARA (NASDAQ:IMRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.36. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.72) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that IMARA Inc. will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

IMRA has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on IMARA in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IMARA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in IMARA by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,645,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,903,000 after buying an additional 399,389 shares during the period. Lion Point Capital LP bought a new position in IMARA in the 3rd quarter worth $3,399,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP bought a new position in IMARA in the 3rd quarter worth $3,383,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in IMARA by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 429,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,390,000 after buying an additional 106,705 shares during the period. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in IMARA in the 3rd quarter worth $1,224,000. 49.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About IMARA

IMARA Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients with rare genetic disorders of hemoglobin. It develops IMR-687, an oral, once-a-day therapeutic that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of sickle cell disease and Ã-thalassemia. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

