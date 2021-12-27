Insider Selling: PageGroup plc (LON:PAGE) Insider Sells £111,497.70 in Stock

PageGroup plc (LON:PAGE) insider Stephen Ingham sold 17,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 631 ($8.34), for a total value of £111,497.70 ($147,308.36).

Shares of PAGE stock opened at GBX 637.50 ($8.42) on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 653.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 627.11. The company has a market cap of £2.09 billion and a PE ratio of 59.03. PageGroup plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 432.20 ($5.71) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 691 ($9.13). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.30, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.98.

A number of research firms have commented on PAGE. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 685 ($9.05) price objective on shares of PageGroup in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on PageGroup from GBX 395 ($5.22) to GBX 730 ($9.64) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on PageGroup from GBX 700 ($9.25) to GBX 760 ($10.04) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 641.67 ($8.48).

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and other ancillary services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company offers executive search services under the Page Executive brand; recruitment services for qualified professional on permanent, temporary, and contract or interim basis under the Michael Page brand; recruitment services to organizations requiring permanent employees and temporary or contract staff at technical and administrative support, professional clerical, and junior management levels under the Page Personnel brand; and flexible recruitment outsourcing services under the Page Outsourcing brand.

