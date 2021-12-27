Insight 2811 Inc. Buys Shares of 10,316 ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:SCO)

Insight 2811 Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:SCO) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 10,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil by 308.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 4,005 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil by 77.8% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 6,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 2,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil in the third quarter valued at $394,000.

ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $12.90. 9,718 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,384,994. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.25. ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil has a 1 year low of $12.43 and a 1 year high of $48.60.

