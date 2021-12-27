Insight 2811 Inc. Sells 1,850 Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Insight 2811 Inc. reduced its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,850 shares during the period. Insight 2811 Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCEP. FORA Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 60.8% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 19.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 26.7% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 11.1% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period.

CCEP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Sunday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. HSBC lowered their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.37.

CCEP traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $55.31. 8,742 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 978,327. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.91. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 12-month low of $44.33 and a 12-month high of $63.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This is a boost from Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.72%.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

