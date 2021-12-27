Insight 2811 Inc. Sells 514 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Insight 2811 Inc. trimmed its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 514 shares during the quarter. Insight 2811 Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPLG. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 39,060.8% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,987,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,733,000 after acquiring an additional 2,979,555 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 89.0% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,121,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,671,000 after buying an additional 1,469,662 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 57.5% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,952,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,593,000 after buying an additional 1,077,935 shares during the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 61.3% during the third quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 2,480,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,534,000 after buying an additional 943,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $46,663,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLG traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $55.81. 22,133 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,470,477. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.13. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $42.90 and a one year high of $55.69.

