Insight 2811 Inc. Sells 514 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Insight 2811 Inc. lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 514 shares during the quarter. Insight 2811 Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 9.8% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 11,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 87.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter.

SPLG stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $55.81. The stock had a trading volume of 22,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,470,477. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $42.90 and a 1-year high of $55.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.13.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

