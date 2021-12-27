Insight 2811 Inc. Trims Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Insight 2811 Inc. cut its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 6.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,182 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 848 shares during the quarter. Oracle comprises about 0.7% of Insight 2811 Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Insight 2811 Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 1.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,927,373 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,245,198,000 after acquiring an additional 305,595 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 2.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,317,993 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,334,657,000 after purchasing an additional 436,419 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Oracle by 12.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,477,054 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $971,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,602 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Oracle by 1.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,398,344 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $965,088,000 after purchasing an additional 205,993 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 1.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,004,235 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $856,570,000 after purchasing an additional 118,354 shares during the period. 45.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Shares of ORCL traded down $0.49 on Monday, hitting $89.23. 57,303 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,442,949. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $94.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.83. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $59.74 and a 1 year high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.21 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 1,087.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.10%.

Oracle declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to buy up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. UBS Group set a $94.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $95.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.38.

In related news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead purchased 2,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $96.02 per share, with a total value of $218,637.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Recommended Story: What is a Derivative?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.