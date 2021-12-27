Intrust Bank NA Boosts Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Intrust Bank NA lifted its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,580 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 20,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,070,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 6,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Fernwood Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 31,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,161,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Finally, Platform Technology Partners bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter valued at $406,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PM traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $92.89. 13,857 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,494,962. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.34 and a 1 year high of $106.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $92.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.86.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 98.17%. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.81%.

PM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.80.

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

