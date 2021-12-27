Intrust Bank NA Grows Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Intrust Bank NA grew its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,313 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 2nd quarter worth $353,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 12,744 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,757,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of Accenture by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 11,453 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,376,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 11,638 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,431,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $384.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a research note on Sunday, September 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $342.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $384.40.

NYSE ACN traded up $8.73 on Monday, hitting $412.04. The company had a trading volume of 13,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,996,308. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $241.73 and a 12-month high of $413.65. The company has a market capitalization of $260.47 billion, a PE ratio of 41.97, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $368.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $336.64.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. Accenture had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 30.42%. The business had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 12th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 40.37%.

Accenture announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to buy up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.08, for a total value of $758,806.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.33, for a total transaction of $1,984,956.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,057 shares of company stock valued at $9,123,550 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

