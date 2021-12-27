Intrust Bank NA Has $1.53 Million Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Intrust Bank NA lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 11.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westhampton Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 4,410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 7,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 18.2% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 78.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gilead Sciences stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $72.42. The company had a trading volume of 80,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,219,440. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.56 and a 52 week high of $73.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.31 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 56.59% and a net margin of 26.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.46%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.58.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

