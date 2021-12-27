Intrust Bank NA Has $2.03 Million Stock Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Intrust Bank NA decreased its stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,676 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 57 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Pool were worth $2,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in Pool by 134.5% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 68 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pool in the second quarter worth $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Pool in the second quarter worth $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pool by 335.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in Pool by 30.7% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 98 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on POOL. Stephens raised their target price on Pool from $505.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $459.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Pool from $485.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Pool from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pool in a report on Friday, November 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $516.29.

In other Pool news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 21,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $578.32, for a total value of $12,305,492.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 743 shares of Pool stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.43, for a total transaction of $429,030.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 51,088 shares of company stock valued at $29,394,064. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pool stock traded up $2.69 during trading on Monday, reaching $552.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,710. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $539.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $491.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Pool Co. has a one year low of $305.47 and a one year high of $582.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.44 and a beta of 0.85.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $4.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 76.16% and a net margin of 11.81%. The company’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 15.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Pool’s payout ratio is 21.65%.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

