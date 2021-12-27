Intrust Bank NA Has $3.17 Million Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Intrust Bank NA raised its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 1.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $3,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Lam Research by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 72,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,083,000 after purchasing an additional 8,858 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research during the third quarter worth $73,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 0.3% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 60,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,237,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 26.4% during the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 2,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. 82.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lam Research alerts:

In other Lam Research news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.00, for a total value of $340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 5,295 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.21, for a total transaction of $2,939,836.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,555 shares of company stock worth $22,125,803 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Lam Research stock traded up $17.65 on Monday, reaching $716.37. 13,116 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,429,936. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.86 billion, a PE ratio of 23.59, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $635.32 and a 200 day moving average of $616.88. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $465.50 and a 52 week high of $719.91.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.21 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 75.96%. Lam Research’s revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.67 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 34.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 20.26%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $690.00 to $590.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $710.00 to $755.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $701.17.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Read More: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.