Intrust Bank NA Reduces Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Intrust Bank NA decreased its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,602 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Netflix by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,372,371 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $17,627,620,000 after purchasing an additional 113,836 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Netflix by 13.7% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,206,004 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $10,144,956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319,459 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,112,594 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,510,833,000 after acquiring an additional 269,856 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 1.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,874,069 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,619,475,000 after acquiring an additional 121,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 16.5% during the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,008,063 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,173,519,000 after acquiring an additional 850,245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

NFLX traded down $1.47 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $612.62. 34,613 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,943,031. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $478.54 and a 1-year high of $700.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $644.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $585.05.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. Netflix had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 38.03%. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 6,455 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $4,034,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.19, for a total transaction of $1,730,869.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 125,070 shares of company stock worth $79,525,491. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NFLX shares. Wolfe Research increased their target price on Netflix from $625.00 to $706.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Netflix from $690.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $590.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their price objective on Netflix from $570.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $668.11.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

