Intrust Bank NA Sells 104 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Intrust Bank NA reduced its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. Broadridge Financial Solutions comprises about 0.5% of Intrust Bank NA’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $4,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Trust Services LTA grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.3% during the third quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 20,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,387,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.2% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 10.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 619 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 14.4% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 492 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.0% in the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 3,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of NYSE:BR traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $181.29. 1,114 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 518,676. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.91 and a fifty-two week high of $185.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.36. The firm has a market cap of $21.13 billion, a PE ratio of 38.77 and a beta of 0.87.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 41.21%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 55.05%.

In other news, President Christopher John Perry sold 902 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $162,369.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 77,661 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.02, for a total transaction of $12,737,957.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 217,726 shares of company stock worth $36,743,965 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

