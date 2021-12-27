Intrust Bank NA Sells 148 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Intrust Bank NA lowered its stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,246 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Generac were worth $2,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Generac by 462.5% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 90 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Generac during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Generac during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Generac during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Generac during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.53, for a total value of $2,012,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO York A. Ragen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.63, for a total value of $4,426,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $11,038,100 over the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Generac stock traded down $2.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $349.16. 1,921 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 795,584. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $219.47 and a 1 year high of $524.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.72, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $420.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $419.92.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.04). Generac had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 37.32%. The business had revenue of $942.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $961.13 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GNRC. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Generac from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Generac from $513.00 to $527.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Generac from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Argus increased their price objective on Generac from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Generac from $561.00 to $471.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Generac has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $461.43.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

