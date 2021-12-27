Intrust Bank NA Sells 197 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Intrust Bank NA lessened its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 0.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,187 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,718 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 293.9% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 200,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,672,000 after acquiring an additional 149,900 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 40,093 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,529,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,497,719 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $93,309,000 after buying an additional 37,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 18.1% in the second quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 23,041 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 3,535 shares in the last quarter. 51.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE XOM traded up $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $61.18. 266,850 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,214,313. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.01 billion, a PE ratio of -43.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.37. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $40.97 and a 52-week high of $66.38.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.05 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.75%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -253.24%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $64.00 per share, with a total value of $320,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Linda D. Ducharme sold 8,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total transaction of $537,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 5,544 shares of company stock worth $352,640 and sold 28,400 shares worth $1,771,158. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.66.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

