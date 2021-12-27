Intrust Bank NA Sells 38 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Intrust Bank NA reduced its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,554 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 38 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 0.9% of Intrust Bank NA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Saban Cheryl bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 450.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth $33,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 19 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,671.09, for a total value of $50,750.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,896.12, for a total transaction of $139,013.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 203,191 shares of company stock valued at $447,222,789 over the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 target price for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,203.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $23.59 during trading on Monday, reaching $2,966.44. The stock had a trading volume of 8,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,268,725. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,699.00 and a one year high of $3,037.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.46, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,916.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,789.20.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $16.40 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.