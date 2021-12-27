Intrust Bank NA Sells 57 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Intrust Bank NA reduced its position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,676 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 57 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Pool were worth $2,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Donaldson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Pool in the third quarter worth $383,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 9.8% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,657 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Pool during the third quarter valued at $1,787,000. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 10.3% during the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,487 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 3.3% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 14,593 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. 91.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $459.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pool in a report on Friday, November 12th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Pool from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens lifted their price target on Pool from $505.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on Pool from $485.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $516.29.

In other news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 743 shares of Pool stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.43, for a total transaction of $429,030.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 9,067 shares of Pool stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $575.09, for a total transaction of $5,214,341.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 51,088 shares of company stock worth $29,394,064 in the last three months. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

POOL stock traded up $2.69 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $552.34. The stock had a trading volume of 4,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,710. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $539.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $491.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $22.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.44 and a beta of 0.85. Pool Co. has a twelve month low of $305.47 and a twelve month high of $582.27.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $4.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 76.16% and a net margin of 11.81%. The company’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 15.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Pool’s payout ratio is 21.65%.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

