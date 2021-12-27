Intrust Bank NA Sells 99 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Intrust Bank NA trimmed its stake in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,277 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $1,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Paycom Software by 59.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 62 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Paycom Software during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Paycom Software during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Paycom Software by 115.9% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 149 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on PAYC. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Paycom Software from $495.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Paycom Software from $475.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Paycom Software from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Paycom Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Paycom Software from $476.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $545.43.

Shares of PAYC traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $423.12. The stock had a trading volume of 751 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,850. The company’s 50-day moving average is $469.77 and its 200 day moving average is $449.27. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $302.44 and a 12-month high of $558.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $25.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.48.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.32. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $256.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

