Intrust Bank NA Trims Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Intrust Bank NA decreased its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 915 shares during the period. NextEra Energy comprises approximately 0.6% of Intrust Bank NA’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $4,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.2% during the third quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 663,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,107,000 after buying an additional 13,980 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 36.5% during the third quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 168,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,210,000 after buying an additional 44,970 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 8.6% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 915,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,857,000 after buying an additional 72,381 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Noesis Capital Mangement Corp increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.4% during the third quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 145,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,444,000 after buying an additional 3,373 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,545 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $399,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.29, for a total transaction of $1,097,113.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 101,448 shares of company stock worth $8,870,498. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

NEE stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $91.01. 40,931 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,622,311. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $178.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.83, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.29. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.33 and a 1-year high of $92.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.22.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The company’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th were paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.33%.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Featured Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.