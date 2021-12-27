Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Sold by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management trimmed its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,589 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $14,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RSP. Covington Capital Management increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 95.4% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Webster Bank N. A. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000.

Shares of RSP stock opened at $160.71 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $124.62 and a fifty-two week high of $162.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $158.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.80.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

