Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for First Industrial Realty Trust (FR)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE: FR):

12/23/2021 – First Industrial Realty Trust was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $72.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY TRUST is a self-administered and fully integrated industrial real estate company which owns, mamages, acquires and develops industrial real estste. “

12/7/2021 – First Industrial Realty Trust was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities to a “buy” rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $19.50.

12/3/2021 – First Industrial Realty Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $13.75 to $13.25. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

11/8/2021 – First Industrial Realty Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $63.00 to $72.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE FR traded up $0.47 on Monday, hitting $64.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 999,714. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.08 and a 12-month high of $65.13. The company has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.67 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.02 and a 200-day moving average of $56.60.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.16). First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 51.46% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $121.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.95 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.06%.

In other First Industrial Realty Trust news, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.12, for a total value of $641,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FR. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 0.7% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 145,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,619,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 8.7% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 24,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 4.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 203,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,654,000 after purchasing an additional 9,353 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 7.0% during the second quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 9,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 17.8% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527 shares during the period. 96.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

