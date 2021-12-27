Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Edwards Lifesciences (EW)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE: EW) in the last few weeks:

12/17/2021 – Edwards Lifesciences was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $140.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $114.00.

12/15/2021 – Edwards Lifesciences was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $142.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $120.00.

12/10/2021 – Edwards Lifesciences had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $127.00 to $134.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/9/2021 – Edwards Lifesciences had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $135.00 to $144.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/9/2021 – Edwards Lifesciences is now covered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They set an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock.

12/9/2021 – Edwards Lifesciences had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $130.00 to $135.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/9/2021 – Edwards Lifesciences had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $124.00 to $132.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/8/2021 – Edwards Lifesciences had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $123.00 to $133.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/6/2021 – Edwards Lifesciences was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $126.00 price target on the stock.

10/29/2021 – Edwards Lifesciences had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $130.00 to $135.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/28/2021 – Edwards Lifesciences had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $126.00 to $130.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/28/2021 – Edwards Lifesciences had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $122.00 to $127.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/28/2021 – Edwards Lifesciences had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $113.00 to $120.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/28/2021 – Edwards Lifesciences had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $115.00 to $126.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of EW traded up $1.56 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $130.13. 22,495 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,462,010. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 2.87. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $78.44 and a twelve month high of $129.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.54.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 29.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.12, for a total value of $3,877,356.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Nicholas J. Valeriani purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $112.23 per share, for a total transaction of $168,345.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 179,431 shares of company stock valued at $20,902,144. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 362.3% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

