Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Expensify (EXFY)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Expensify (NASDAQ: EXFY) recently:
- 12/17/2021 – Expensify had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $45.00 to $42.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 12/6/2021 – Expensify is now covered by analysts at Piper Sandler. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.
- 12/6/2021 – Expensify is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock.
- 12/6/2021 – Expensify is now covered by analysts at JMP Securities. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.
- 12/6/2021 – Expensify is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.
- 12/6/2021 – Expensify is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.
- 12/6/2021 – Expensify is now covered by analysts at Loop Capital. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.
NASDAQ EXFY opened at $36.93 on Monday. Expensify Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.85 and a 52-week high of $51.06.
Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.28. As a group, research analysts forecast that Expensify Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
