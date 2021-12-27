Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Expensify (EXFY)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Expensify (NASDAQ: EXFY) recently:

12/17/2021 – Expensify had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $45.00 to $42.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/6/2021 – Expensify is now covered by analysts at Piper Sandler. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

12/6/2021 – Expensify is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock.

12/6/2021 – Expensify is now covered by analysts at JMP Securities. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

12/6/2021 – Expensify is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

12/6/2021 – Expensify is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

12/6/2021 – Expensify is now covered by analysts at Loop Capital. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ EXFY opened at $36.93 on Monday. Expensify Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.85 and a 52-week high of $51.06.

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.28. As a group, research analysts forecast that Expensify Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expensify Inc is a payments superapp which helps individuals and businesses around the world simplify the way they manage money. The company’s free features include corporate cards, expense tracking, next-day reimbursement, invoicing, bill pay and travel booking in one app. Expensify Inc is based in PORTLAND, Ore.

