Investment Management of Virginia LLC Cuts Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Investment Management of Virginia LLC lessened its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 241,410 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 7,464 shares during the quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $4,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,037,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $20,767,000 after purchasing an additional 111,096 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,634,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,791,000 after purchasing an additional 63,294 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 33,908 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 108.7% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,924,945 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $35,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,400 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,223,225 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $40,529,000 after purchasing an additional 262,844 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $81,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert F. Vagt bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.34 per share, for a total transaction of $98,040.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KMI stock traded down $0.07 on Monday, hitting $15.57. 30,516 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,269,413. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.47 and a 12-month high of $19.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $35.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.03.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.94%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is presently 140.26%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KMI shares. Bank of America started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

