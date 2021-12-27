Investment Management of Virginia LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Investment Management of Virginia LLC lessened its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,175 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $4,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its holdings in Broadcom by 2,346.6% in the third quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 24,980 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,114,000 after buying an additional 23,959 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the third quarter valued at $2,000,000. Davidson Trust Co. purchased a new position in Broadcom in the third quarter valued at $243,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 50.7% in the third quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Broadcom by 0.3% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 168,603 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $81,761,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 152 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $489.54 per share, for a total transaction of $74,410.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $648.10, for a total value of $1,296,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 392 shares of company stock valued at $223,723 over the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AVGO shares. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The analyst said its margin and FCF profile remains unmatched and its $10B buyback signals commitment to capital returns though management and he wouldn’t exclude further M&A. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $575.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $580.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $654.39.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $6.39 on Monday, hitting $671.19. The company had a trading volume of 7,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,893,045. The business has a 50 day moving average of $569.26 and a 200 day moving average of $513.95. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $419.14 and a 52-week high of $670.73. The company has a market cap of $277.12 billion, a PE ratio of 44.32, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.36 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 46.31% and a net margin of 24.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 29.58 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.33%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

Further Reading: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.