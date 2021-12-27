Investment Management of Virginia LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Investment Management of Virginia LLC raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 842 shares during the quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockland Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 83,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,067,000 after purchasing an additional 6,088 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,340,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 203.4% in the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 60,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,413,000 after purchasing an additional 40,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,582,000. 60.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Yukari Saegusa sold 1,451 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $116,732.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 510 shares of company stock worth $37,417 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $75.25.

Shares of NYSE ED traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $83.60. 8,995 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,391,526. The firm has a market cap of $29.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01, a PEG ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.20. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.56 and a twelve month high of $85.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.04). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. Research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.54%.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

