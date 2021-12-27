Investment Management of Virginia LLC Has $11.47 Million Stock Holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL)

Investment Management of Virginia LLC cut its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,623,994 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 18,664 shares during the quarter. Oaktree Specialty Lending comprises 2.2% of Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending were worth $11,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OCSL. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 241.7% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 56.1% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,174 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 31.6% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,577 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Cipher Capital LP acquired a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000. 68.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oaktree Specialty Lending currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.88.
NASDAQ OCSL remained flat at $$7.50 on Monday. 5,520 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 809,167. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a 52 week low of $5.47 and a 52 week high of $7.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 4.93, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.40.
Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The credit services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 113.31% and a return on equity of 8.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.27%. This is a boost from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.79%.
Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile
Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. operates as an alternative asset manager that provides financing solutions to private, small and mid-sized growing businesses. While fostering growth is our primary mission, a singular purpose drives all of our pursuits partnering for success.
