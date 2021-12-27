Investment Management of Virginia LLC Has $3.47 Million Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Investment Management of Virginia LLC increased its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 1.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,688 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,101,074 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,215,213,000 after purchasing an additional 164,493 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,611,500 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,893,928,000 after buying an additional 937,191 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,106,488 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,562,899,000 after buying an additional 302,550 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,517,098 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,433,308,000 after buying an additional 24,544 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,476,960 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,204,547,000 after buying an additional 159,522 shares during the period. 78.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $245.96. 8,626 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,846,982. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $241.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $225.05. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $193.14 and a twelve month high of $249.94. The company has a market cap of $158.12 billion, a PE ratio of 26.30, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.19.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 41.68%. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 50.54%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UNP. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $234.00 to $247.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.20.

In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $119,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $614,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,510 shares of company stock worth $2,535,525. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

