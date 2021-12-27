iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $101.00.

IRBT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup cut their target price on iRobot from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut iRobot from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.

Get iRobot alerts:

In other iRobot news, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 11,969 shares of iRobot stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total value of $1,000,009.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in iRobot in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in iRobot by 230.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of iRobot during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iRobot during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iRobot during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IRBT opened at $68.94 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.72, a PEG ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.27. iRobot has a 12-month low of $63.37 and a 12-month high of $197.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.95.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.97. The business had revenue of $440.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.04 million. iRobot had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 4.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that iRobot will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

iRobot Company Profile

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums, robot maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

Further Reading: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for iRobot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRobot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.