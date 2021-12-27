iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Stock Position Reduced by Wade G W & Inc.

Wade G W & Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 1.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 119,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,984 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $13,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $115.32 on Monday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $112.78 and a one year high of $120.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $114.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.88.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.106 per share. This is a positive change from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

