iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Stock Holdings Reduced by Keel Point LLC

Keel Point LLC decreased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,328 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.6% of Keel Point LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $20,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AGG. Bbva USA purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hillman Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

AGG stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $114.22. 40,648 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,985,162. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $114.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.18. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $113.20 and a 52 week high of $118.24.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.