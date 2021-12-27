iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Stock Position Lowered by Intrust Bank NA

Intrust Bank NA cut its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 183,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 242 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF comprises 1.8% of Intrust Bank NA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $13,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000.

Shares of USMV stock traded up $0.30 on Monday, hitting $79.67. 2,374,176 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.28.

