iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Shares Purchased by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,843 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,251,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,076,000 after purchasing an additional 221,653 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2,154.1% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,071,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,091,000 after acquiring an additional 2,935,182 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 17.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,459,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,980,000 after acquiring an additional 373,147 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 7.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,349,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,416,000 after acquiring an additional 163,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 2,248,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,310,000 after acquiring an additional 90,858 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

FLOT stock opened at $50.65 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.77. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.76 and a 52-week high of $51.10.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.