iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI) Sets New 1-Year High at $63.93

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $63.93 and last traded at $63.93, with a volume of 291 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.73.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.27 and its 200-day moving average is $61.78.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 202.7% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 7,749 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 311.6% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 275,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,501,000 after buying an additional 208,313 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,018,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 1,075.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,126,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,573,000 after buying an additional 1,030,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares S&P Global Consumer Staples Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Consumer Staples Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

