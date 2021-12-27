iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) Shares Purchased by Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 498.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,938 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,610 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 157.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter.

IXN stock opened at $64.25 on Monday. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $48.27 and a 12 month high of $64.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.25.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

