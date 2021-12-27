iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Sold by Affinity Wealth Management LLC

Affinity Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 21.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,054 shares during the period. Affinity Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $3,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 10.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,739,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,165,592,000 after acquiring an additional 366,114 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,967,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $924,941,000 after acquiring an additional 102,256 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 47.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,109,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $657,542,000 after acquiring an additional 682,522 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,644,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $482,910,000 after acquiring an additional 62,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 138.6% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,491,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $464,730,000 after acquiring an additional 866,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IWO opened at $294.40 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $275.91 and a 1-year high of $339.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $303.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $301.94.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.