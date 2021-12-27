iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Holdings Raised by Insight 2811 Inc.

Insight 2811 Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,954 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Insight 2811 Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Insight 2811 Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 3,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $120.11. The company had a trading volume of 435,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,487. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $94.65 and a 12-month high of $123.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.14.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

