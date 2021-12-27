iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,755 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.4% during the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 1,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of IVV opened at $474.25 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $464.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $448.41. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $366.16 and a 12-month high of $475.50.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.