Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Shares Sold by Sepio Capital LP

Sepio Capital LP lessened its stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,653 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JKHY. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 4.9% during the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.3% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 4,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 3.6% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,496,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Torray LLC increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.8% during the third quarter. Torray LLC now owns 10,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 3.4% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 6,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

JKHY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut Jack Henry & Associates from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Stephens initiated coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.44.

NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $165.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a PE ratio of 38.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $160.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.57. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.65 and a 12-month high of $179.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $488.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.98 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 17.96%. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.69%.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

Read More: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.