Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Makes New $1.25 Million Investment in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 24,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,251,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.48% of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $10,204,000. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 966.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. now owns 83,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,216,000 after buying an additional 75,630 shares in the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $948,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $1,000,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 373,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,881,000 after buying an additional 18,612 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF stock opened at $50.39 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.47 and its 200-day moving average is $50.48. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 12-month low of $50.18 and a 12-month high of $52.84.

