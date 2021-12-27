Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDI) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 141,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,232 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 1.79% of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN worth $1,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 2,639 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 49,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 66,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter. DCM Advisors LLC grew its stake in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 68,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group grew its stake in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 79,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 18,532 shares during the last quarter.

Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN stock opened at $8.39 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.44. Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN has a fifty-two week low of $8.18 and a fifty-two week high of $9.86.

