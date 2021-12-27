Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 4,307 Shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its stake in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,946 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,307 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Olin were worth $1,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Olin by 5.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,577,533 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $674,357,000 after acquiring an additional 761,096 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Olin by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,700,871 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $263,722,000 after acquiring an additional 36,399 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Olin by 9.7% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,201,183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $194,347,000 after acquiring an additional 372,617 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Olin by 3.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,913,694 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $134,787,000 after acquiring an additional 89,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Olin by 30.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,250,161 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $104,092,000 after acquiring an additional 527,102 shares in the last quarter. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Olin stock opened at $56.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.46 and a 200 day moving average of $50.68. The stock has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.39. Olin Co. has a one year low of $22.76 and a one year high of $64.76.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Olin had a return on equity of 47.48% and a net margin of 11.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Olin Co. will post 8.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Olin’s payout ratio is 13.68%.

In related news, EVP Pat D. Dawson sold 65,434 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.38, for a total transaction of $4,016,338.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO James A. Varilek sold 91,005 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.78, for a total value of $5,531,283.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on OLN shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on Olin from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Bank of America upped their price target on Olin from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Olin from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Olin from $64.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target (up from $64.00) on shares of Olin in a report on Monday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Olin has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.27.

Olin

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

