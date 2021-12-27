Jarvis Network Market Capitalization Achieves $1.64 Million (JRT)

Jarvis Network (CURRENCY:JRT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 27th. One Jarvis Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0567 or 0.00000110 BTC on exchanges. Jarvis Network has a market capitalization of $1.64 million and $524,147.00 worth of Jarvis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Jarvis Network has traded 3.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00005462 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001251 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001935 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.37 or 0.00047171 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001940 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00007601 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $111.21 or 0.00215226 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Jarvis Network Profile

Jarvis Network (CRYPTO:JRT) is a coin. It launched on April 8th, 2019. Jarvis Network’s total supply is 225,861,521 coins and its circulating supply is 29,005,880 coins. Jarvis Network’s official website is www.jarvis.exchange/en . Jarvis Network’s official message board is medium.com/jarvis-edge . Jarvis Network’s official Twitter account is @Jarvis_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Jarvis Network is a set of protocols on Ethereum allowing anyone to become a broker by funding and maintaining liquidity pools, against which users can gain exposure to the price of any traditional or digital assets. “

Jarvis Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jarvis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jarvis Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jarvis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

