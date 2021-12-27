JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) to announce earnings per share of $0.33 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for JBG SMITH Properties’ earnings. JBG SMITH Properties posted earnings of $0.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.
On average, analysts expect that JBG SMITH Properties will report full-year earnings of $1.38 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.47 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for JBG SMITH Properties.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut JBG SMITH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.
JBGS stock opened at $28.66 on Wednesday. JBG SMITH Properties has a twelve month low of $27.12 and a twelve month high of $34.98. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of -52.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.23.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -163.63%.
About JBG SMITH Properties
JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in owning, operating, investing in, and developing a portfolio of mixed-use properties. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Multifamily, and Other. The company was founded on October 27, 2016 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.
