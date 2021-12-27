JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) to announce earnings per share of $0.33 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for JBG SMITH Properties’ earnings. JBG SMITH Properties posted earnings of $0.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that JBG SMITH Properties will report full-year earnings of $1.38 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.47 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for JBG SMITH Properties.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut JBG SMITH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JBGS. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 0.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 698,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,688,000 after buying an additional 2,206 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 57.2% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,259,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,302,000 after purchasing an additional 458,222 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 1.9% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 200,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,924,000 after acquiring an additional 3,658 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 4.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,204,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,656,000 after acquiring an additional 56,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

JBGS stock opened at $28.66 on Wednesday. JBG SMITH Properties has a twelve month low of $27.12 and a twelve month high of $34.98. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of -52.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -163.63%.

About JBG SMITH Properties

JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in owning, operating, investing in, and developing a portfolio of mixed-use properties. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Multifamily, and Other. The company was founded on October 27, 2016 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

