Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $42.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Jefferies Financial Group Inc. is a diversified financial services company. It engaged in investment banking and capital markets, merchant banking and an alternative asset management platform. The company’s financial service businesses are Berkadia which provide commercial mortgage banking, investment sales and servicing; Leucadia Asset Management provide asset management; HomeFed provide a publicly traded real estate company, FXCM provides online foreign exchange trading services and Foursight Capital provide vehicle finance. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. formerly known as Leucadia National Corporation is based in New York, United States. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on JEF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Jefferies Financial Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an equal weight rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.80.

Shares of NYSE:JEF opened at $38.64 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.50 and a 200 day moving average of $36.93. The company has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a PE ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Jefferies Financial Group has a 12-month low of $22.87 and a 12-month high of $44.47.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 20.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 16.56%.

In other Jefferies Financial Group news, President Brian P. Friedman sold 293,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total value of $12,863,843.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JEF. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $389,865,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,024,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,637,000 after buying an additional 1,433,766 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1,500.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,240,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,301,000 after buying an additional 1,162,570 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1,078.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 977,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,447,000 after buying an additional 895,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,615,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,443,000 after buying an additional 836,000 shares in the last quarter. 68.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management; Merchant Banking; and Corporate segments. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.

