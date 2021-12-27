JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Earns “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $71.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on FROG. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of JFrog in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JFrog from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of JFrog from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JFrog presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $60.38.

Get JFrog alerts:

Shares of FROG stock opened at $30.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.10 and a beta of 0.63. JFrog has a fifty-two week low of $27.65 and a fifty-two week high of $72.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.85.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.14. JFrog had a negative net margin of 23.78% and a negative return on equity of 6.58%. The business had revenue of $53.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that JFrog will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.70, for a total value of $3,267,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 38.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in JFrog by 87.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,720,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,356,000 after buying an additional 1,737,702 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of JFrog by 6.1% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,677,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,410,000 after buying an additional 210,327 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JFrog by 15.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,833,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,934,000 after buying an additional 378,109 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of JFrog by 37.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,902,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,614,000 after buying an additional 513,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JFrog by 0.9% in the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,091,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,703,000 after buying an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. 49.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JFrog Company Profile

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

Further Reading: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for JFrog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFrog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.