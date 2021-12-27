Jobchain Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.37 Million (JOB)

Jobchain (CURRENCY:JOB) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 27th. Jobchain has a market capitalization of $5.37 million and approximately $9,520.00 worth of Jobchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Jobchain has traded 12.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Jobchain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00005315 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001216 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001989 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.67 or 0.00045082 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001989 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00007304 BTC.

Jobchain Coin Profile

JOB is a coin. It was first traded on March 17th, 2019. Jobchain’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,640,348,141 coins. The official website for Jobchain is www.jobchain.com . Jobchain’s official Twitter account is @jobchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Jobchain’s official message board is medium.com/jobchain . The Reddit community for Jobchain is https://reddit.com/r/jobchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jobchain® is an ecosystem that enables anybody to hire or be hired anytime, anywhere and earn a salary in cryptocurrency. Jobchain® App includes a cryptocurrency wallet. Users will be able to buy, sell, send and store their preferred cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Jobchain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jobchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jobchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jobchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

